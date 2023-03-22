Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.79. The stock had a trading volume of 889,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,271,885. The firm has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day moving average of $75.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.