Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADES. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Performance
Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $57.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADES. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Emissions Solutions
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.
