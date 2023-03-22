Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADESGet Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADES. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Performance

Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $57.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Emissions Solutions news, Director Jeremy Blank sold 154,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $617,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 477,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeremy Blank sold 154,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $617,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Campbell-Breeden acquired 52,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $210,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,968. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADES. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

(Get Rating)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.