Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $91.07

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.07 and last traded at $91.07, with a volume of 1917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.68.
Advantest Stock Up 2.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.97.
About Advantest
Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.
