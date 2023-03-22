AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 10,204 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,011.9% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $215,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFEM stock opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.