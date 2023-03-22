AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 19,381 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

VWO stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.37.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

