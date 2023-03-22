AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 9,670 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 911.8% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 118,488 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 5,054,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898,114 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIC stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

