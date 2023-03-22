AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CEMB. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 91.1% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

CEMB opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $51.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.58.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

