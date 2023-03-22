AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 315 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 35,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NOC opened at $449.98 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $430.93 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $459.01 and its 200-day moving average is $494.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

