AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2023

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFASGet Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,361 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.27% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $13,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.43. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $58.05. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

