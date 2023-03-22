AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 39.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $157.79 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $185.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.77.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.