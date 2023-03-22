AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

EFV stock opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.