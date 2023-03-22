AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $9.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $199.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $273.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

