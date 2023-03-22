AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of WTRG opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.54. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin purchased 37,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.