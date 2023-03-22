AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 210.8% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $367.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

