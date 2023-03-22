AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 62.0% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 169,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 27.7% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.83.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

