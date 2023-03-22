AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 3,292 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,302,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,312,000 after purchasing an additional 966,463 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after purchasing an additional 965,226 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,652,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,839,000 after purchasing an additional 884,002 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 410,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,652,000 after purchasing an additional 276,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,254,000 after purchasing an additional 244,119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $103.96 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $122.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.47 and its 200-day moving average is $106.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

