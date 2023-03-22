AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 6,229 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $88.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.90 and its 200-day moving average is $86.62. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $103.76.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

