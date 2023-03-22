AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,609 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,473,000 after buying an additional 2,000,358 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,982,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,128,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,419,000 after purchasing an additional 922,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 979,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 671,414 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.61. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $61.76.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

