Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Up 8.5 %

AGLE stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 290,049 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

