Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1.88.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Up 8.5 %
AGLE stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.71.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
