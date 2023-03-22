AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Acquires New Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,108,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,824,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 58.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,859 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the third quarter valued at about $15,541,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 40.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,884,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,312,000 after purchasing an additional 827,191 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the third quarter valued at about $9,022,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Certara during the third quarter worth about $8,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CERT. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.35. 153,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,136. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.35.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million. Certara had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Certara

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

