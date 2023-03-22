AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Boosts Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,905 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned 0.15% of Omnicom Group worth $25,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,063,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,139,610,000 after acquiring an additional 167,059 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,505,000 after acquiring an additional 662,851 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,361,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,508. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $96.52.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

