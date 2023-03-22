AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Buys 4,506 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 31.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.43. 112,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

