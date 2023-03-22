AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Decreases Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc reduced its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,804 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned about 0.17% of State Street worth $48,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STT. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in State Street by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in State Street by 25.3% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in State Street by 36.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 14.9% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 83.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,872,000 after purchasing an additional 553,285 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Stock Down 0.5 %

State Street Dividend Announcement

STT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.33. 134,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,565. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.70. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.68.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

