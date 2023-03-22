AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,206 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.0% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $111,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,530,000. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.01. The company had a trading volume of 227,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,814,782. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.63 and a 200 day moving average of $176.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

