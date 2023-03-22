AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Raises Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $12,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 13.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,511,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,737,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,494 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 1,007.4% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $736,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433,161 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 715.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 1,097.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

NYSE SHOP traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $45.31. The stock had a trading volume of 772,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,480,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $75.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

