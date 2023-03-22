Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Shares Down 5.3%

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.75 and last traded at $20.96. Approximately 5,098 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 100,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVTE has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Aerovate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research upgraded Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67.

Insider Activity at Aerovate Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $406,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $406,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $243,991.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at $38,181.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,850 shares of company stock worth $1,867,454 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,330,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,643,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,615,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,786,000 after buying an additional 23,569 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 959,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 833,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after buying an additional 243,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

