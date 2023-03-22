Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Drake & Associates LLC

Drake & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,790. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFL. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

