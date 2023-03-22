agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.37

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.37 and last traded at $28.27, with a volume of 1792270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.
Several analysts have issued reports on AGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.38.
The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in agilon health by 236.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000.
agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.
