agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.37

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.37 and last traded at $28.27, with a volume of 1792270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

agilon health Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $667,330.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,856.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $667,330.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at $598,856.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 2,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $41,845.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,707.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,383. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in agilon health by 236.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

