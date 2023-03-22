Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.42

Shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.22. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 161,327 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Akari Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51.
Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics Company Profile
Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akari Therapeutics (AKTX)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.