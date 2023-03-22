Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.42

Shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.22. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 161,327 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Akari Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 24,228 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,703,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.