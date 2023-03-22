Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $117.78

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $117.78 and last traded at $117.80, with a volume of 1090620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.75 and its 200 day moving average is $147.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The business had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 154.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

