Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,402,114,000 after buying an additional 413,600 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,363,357,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,857 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,210,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $736,788,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $442,656,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,212,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,202,082. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.94 and a 200 day moving average of $88.82. The company has a market capitalization of $222.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

