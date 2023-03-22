Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.18 Per Share

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.18 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Alliance Pharma’s previous dividend of $0.59. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Alliance Pharma Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LON APH opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £310.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2,920.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.88. Alliance Pharma has a 12-month low of GBX 34.14 ($0.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 122 ($1.50). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 64.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 60.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.35) price objective on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Alliance Pharma from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 105 ($1.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on Alliance Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 65 ($0.80) price objective on the stock.

Alliance Pharma Company Profile

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It holds the marketing rights of approximately 80 consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products.

