ALM First Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 200,000 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

ALM First Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises about 1.3% of ALM First Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 794.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 19,051 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 166,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 782,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after acquiring an additional 92,574 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDBC opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.