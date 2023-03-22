ALM First Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $45.58 Million Investment in Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY)

ALM First Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,579,000. Cambria Trinity ETF makes up about 19.4% of ALM First Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.
Separately, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Cambria Trinity ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter.
Cambria Trinity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of TRTY stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24.
About Cambria Trinity ETF
The Cambria Trinity ETF (TRTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds with exposure to a variety of asset classes, including equity, fixed income, real estate, commodities, and currencies. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation.
