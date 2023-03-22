ALM First Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

ALM First Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 3.7% of ALM First Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $567,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.61.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

