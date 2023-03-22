Alpha Finance Lab Price Reaches $0.10 (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000380 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $103.91 million and $1.81 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.65 or 0.01191564 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00009729 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.23 or 0.01515653 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00021789 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000800 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

ALPHA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

