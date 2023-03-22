Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $46.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,214,111. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.34.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

