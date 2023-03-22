Amaze World Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $46.65 Million (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, Amaze World has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Amaze World token can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00003109 BTC on popular exchanges. Amaze World has a market capitalization of $46.65 million and approximately $40,605.41 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Amaze World alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.83 or 0.00358047 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,110.92 or 0.26024091 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010165 BTC.

About Amaze World

Amaze World’s launch date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amaze World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amaze World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amaze World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amaze World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.