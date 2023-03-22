Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Research Coverage Started at Westpark Capital

Equities research analysts at Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMBA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ambarella from $105.00 to $97.28 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

AMBA stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.67. 332,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -44.84 and a beta of 1.53. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $109.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.38.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $29,445.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $29,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $100,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,511 shares of company stock worth $4,206,333 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 30.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 33.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ambarella by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

