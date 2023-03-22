American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) Shares Up 0.6%

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.27 and last traded at $39.27. 780 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.02.

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77.

Institutional Trading of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCON. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 144.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

The American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (QCON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Convertible index. The fund is actively managed to provide an investment portfolio of US convertible securities, of any credit quality, using a proprietary screening method. QCON was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

