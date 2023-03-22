American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 33.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $88.54. The company had a trading volume of 214,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.17 and a 200-day moving average of $90.97. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,900 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.