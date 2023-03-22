American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Position Reduced by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,021.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 90,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.17 and its 200-day moving average is $90.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,900 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

