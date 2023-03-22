American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFINP) Shares Down 0.4%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.74 and last traded at $19.94. Approximately 18,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 13,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

American Finance Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35.

About American Finance Trust

(Get Rating)

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Featured Articles

