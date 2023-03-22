Amp Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $142.13 Million (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Amp token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amp has a market capitalization of $142.13 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Amp has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Amp

Amp’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amp

According to CryptoCompare, “Amp is a digital collateral token created as an evolution of Flexacoin. It is designed to enable fast and secure value transfer with a focus on irreversibility. Amp is used as collateral to ensure the value of transfers during the confirmation process, which can take seconds to days. If consensus is not reached, the Amp collateral can be liquidated to cover losses. Collateral partitions are subsets of Amp tokens used for specific purposes, each with unique addresses and customizable rules and strategies. Amp is used by Flexa to build secure and transparent networks that accrue value.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amp using one of the exchanges listed above.

