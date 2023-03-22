Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.11

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.11 and last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Amplifon from €30.00 ($32.26) to €33.00 ($35.48) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amplifon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amplifon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32.

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

