Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Gap Down to $12.46

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.46, but opened at $11.77. Amplitude shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 217,595 shares.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amplitude has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.36.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 427.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.
