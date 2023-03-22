AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Down 7%

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) shares dropped 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $7.49. Approximately 969,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,878,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

AMTD Digital Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.66.

Get AMTD Digital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AMTD Digital stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMTD Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.