Analysts’ New Coverage for March 22nd (AAU, ADXS, AINC, AIRI, ALBO, AMPE, AMS, CNET, CPHI, DBVT)

Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, March 22nd:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV). Roth Capital issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV). Roth Mkm issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX). They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT). They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN). They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP). They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

