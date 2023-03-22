Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Vermilion Energy (VET)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vermilion Energy (TSE: VET):

3/14/2023 – Vermilion Energy was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/13/2023 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$31.00 to C$30.00.

3/9/2023 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$23.00.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TSE VET traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.96. 1,154,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$16.41 and a twelve month high of C$39.21. The company has a market cap of C$2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.69.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.