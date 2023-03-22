Analysts Set Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) PT at $57.22

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.22.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITRI. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Itron from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

ITRI opened at $52.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.86 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.56. Itron has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.90 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itron will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $50,134.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,820 shares in the company, valued at $600,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $50,134.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,365 shares of company stock worth $675,353 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,741,000. Amundi raised its stake in Itron by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 889,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,979,000 after acquiring an additional 689,990 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after acquiring an additional 435,870 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth $20,846,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth $14,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

